Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Chairman Sells $17,985,035.00 in Stock

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $322.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $328.64.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth $1,224,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 145.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Heico by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,174,000 after purchasing an additional 242,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.45.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

