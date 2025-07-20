Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 439,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 98,175 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Hillenbrand Inc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is -23.62%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.