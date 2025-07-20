Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 367,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 173,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $3,978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Hilltop by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 137,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.