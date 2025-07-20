Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone Acquires 1,189,532 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Blackstone Trading Down 2.1%
Blackstone stock opened at $168.86 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.18.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
