Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone Acquires 1,189,532 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.1%

Blackstone stock opened at $168.86 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.