Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.2%

HMC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMC. Macquarie cut Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.