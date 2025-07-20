Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $673,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,067.84. This trade represents a 21.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $154,105.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,259.65. This trade represents a 31.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,206,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.