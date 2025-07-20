Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,671.40. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $673,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,067.84. The trade was a 21.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,575. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

