Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.39. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 11,832 shares changing hands.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be issued a $0.3506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s previous dividend of $0.30. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

