Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ingevity by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ingevity by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Ingevity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 511,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.38. Ingevity Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 63.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

