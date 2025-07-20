Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $72,883,078.02 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 183,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $72,883,078.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $208,911.42. This represents a 99.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 165,443 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.82, for a total transaction of $65,485,648.26.

On Friday, July 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 27,751 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.05, for a total transaction of $10,796,526.55.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total transaction of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $419.78 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.10.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

