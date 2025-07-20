Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$1,803,600.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

