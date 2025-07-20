Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $5,000,250.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,563,250. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a PE ratio of 667.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $155.68.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
