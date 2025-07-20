Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Sells $1,755,550.40 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.33 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,314,000 after purchasing an additional 286,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.