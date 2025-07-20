Insider Selling: ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CEO Sells $4,800,351.66 in Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 42,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $4,800,351.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112.51. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ara Mahdessian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ara Mahdessian sold 42,674 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,729,986.16.

On Thursday, June 26th, Ara Mahdessian sold 24,391 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,552,518.15.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

TTAN stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter worth $300,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth about $2,844,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

