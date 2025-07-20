Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 58,228 shares.The stock last traded at $55.36 and had previously closed at $54.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,770,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.