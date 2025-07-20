iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

