iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 143,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

