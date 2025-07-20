J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

