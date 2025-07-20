Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $16.98. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 10,942,169 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JOBY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $3,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,714.52. This represents a 59.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 472,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $4,635,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 360,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,010.18. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034,320 shares of company stock worth $20,211,444. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

