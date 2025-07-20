JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $120.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

APH opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $103.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

