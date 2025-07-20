JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 189,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 157,178 shares.The stock last traded at $60.97 and had previously closed at $60.81.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMEE. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $63,618,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,410,000 after acquiring an additional 427,626 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 509,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 278,712 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $14,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 185,164 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

