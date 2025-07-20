Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kennametal by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.