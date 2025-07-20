La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $37.85 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

