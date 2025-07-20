LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s previous close.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.26.

Get Macerich alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Macerich

Macerich Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $16.57 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Macerich by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,022,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,090,000 after acquiring an additional 552,194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Macerich by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 273,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 379,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 47,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.