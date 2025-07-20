LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Tanger (NYSE:SKT)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. Tanger has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Tanger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

