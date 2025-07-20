Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $686,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

