Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $3,342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 3.1%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

About Lamb Weston



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

