Leerink Partners Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Leerink Partners in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $510.00. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $276.87 on Friday. Elevance Health has a one year low of $276.41 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.52 and a 200 day moving average of $395.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326,543 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

