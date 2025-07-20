Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Loews by 805.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.16 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

