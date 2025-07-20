Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 806.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 150,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.51 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $16.25 price target on TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

