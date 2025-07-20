Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adeia were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Adeia by 80.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adeia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Adeia in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

ADEA stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

