Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.08 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,308.85. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

