Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $6,637,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $107.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

