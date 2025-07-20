Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $639,000 Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $53,185,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $39,128,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $13,602,000. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791,474 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,569,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 735,931 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $274,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,740. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

