Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $664,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

SMG opened at $66.67 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

