Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $686,000 Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPT. Raymond James Financial started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 target price on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $227.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.26 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.05 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.