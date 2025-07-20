Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $695,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after buying an additional 366,293 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,190,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after buying an additional 1,297,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carter’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carter’s by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CRI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

