Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,786,000 after buying an additional 3,064,117 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,576,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,955 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $9,982,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $9,919,000. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $9,811,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

