Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

