Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $775,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,785,337 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 215,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,787 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BTU shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

