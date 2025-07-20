Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DNOW were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in DNOW by 122.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Trading Up 0.4%

DNOW opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DNOW from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

