Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.8%

GBX opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $204,873.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,141 shares in the company, valued at $117,690.77. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,272. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,379 shares of company stock valued at $691,213. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.



