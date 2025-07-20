Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

In other news, Director Laura Sen bought 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

