Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $160,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,741.39. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $189,170.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,036.76. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,566. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.