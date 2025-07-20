Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 55.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.2%

LNN stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.81. Lindsay Corporation has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $150.96.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $169.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $596,210.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

