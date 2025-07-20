Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,826,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ArcBest Corporation has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $129.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

About ArcBest



ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

