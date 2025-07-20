Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 719,631 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,119,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after acquiring an additional 216,903 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 342,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. World Kinect Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

