Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1,505.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 50,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 400,834 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

ELME opened at $16.22 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

