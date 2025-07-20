Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $7,373,000. Amundi grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

