Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,035,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,694,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,278,000 after purchasing an additional 838,262 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,887,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,282,000 after purchasing an additional 900,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,568,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPNT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SiriusPoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at SiriusPoint

In related news, Director La Gueronniere Rafe De sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,149.90. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

